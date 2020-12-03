Farm Workers Say They Were Cropdusted With Pesticides

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- More than 20 migrant workers and their children sued a group of agricultural companies on Wednesday of repeatedly spraying the workers with pesticides during a corn-pruning operation and then dismissing their injuries. In two incidents in the summer of 2019, the workers say, they were sprayed multiple times on Illinois corn fields overseen by Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., a subsidiary of the agribusiness giant Corteva Inc. One afternoon that July, the workers had filed out onto the last field they were supposed to be pruning, according to the complaint. PHI had hired them to remove a pollen-bearing tassel from the head...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS