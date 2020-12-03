UnitedHealth Unit Appeals Loss In Treatment Guidelines Case

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s behavioral health unit appealed its loss in a blockbuster case over coverage guidelines to the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, looking to nix orders that its guidelines were improper and that it must reprocess roughly 67,000 claims for behavioral health treatments administered using the guidelines. United Behavioral Health lodged its appeal with the circuit court after asking for a partial stay of a California federal judge's Nov. 3 remedies order, which requires a massive claim reprocessing project that the insurer estimated would cost $30 million. Benefits attorneys have called that order, and the underlying 2019 decision that UBH's guidelines...

