Real Estate Rumors: Banesco, Morgan Stanley, Greybrook

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- Banesco USA has picked up an office building close to the Miami International Airport for $11.95 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 3155 N.W. 77th Ave., a 59,140-square-foot building, and the seller is Windhaven Insurance Co., according to the report. The property will serve as the bank's new headquarters, according to the report. Morgan Stanley has loaned $400 million to Fisher Brothers and JP Morgan Asset Management for a New York office tower, Commercial Observer reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The commercial mortgage-backed securities loan is for 605 Third...

