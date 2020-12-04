KKR Lands 2 Texas Industrial Properties In $171M Deal

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- Private equity firm KKR said Friday it purchased two fulfillment centers in Texas from real estate firm Hines for $171 million to further expand its industrial real estate portfolio. KKR & Co. Inc. said in a news release that the Houston and Dallas market-based properties it acquired from Hines Interests LP, which also developed them, encompass a total roughly 1.8 million square feet. The private equity firm said the two new additions boost its industrial real estate portfolio to about 7.2 million square feet of space just as real estate investors have shown particular interest in properties that serve the e-commerce...

