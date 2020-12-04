NJ Sens. Urge Counties To End Contracts With ICE

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- New Jersey's two U.S. senators have called for an end to cooperation between the state's counties and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, criticizing Hudson County's decision to renew a contract with the agency. The Democratic senators, Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, voiced their opposition to agreements between New Jersey counties and ICE on Thursday, arguing that the profits do not outweigh the dangers of implicitly condoning the criminalization of nonviolent immigrant detainees. "As a former mayor, I understand the tremendous local fiscal and other challenges caused by the pandemic, but I do not believe taking blood money from ICE to turn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS