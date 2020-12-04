3rd Circ. Won't Rethink Nixing $448M AbbVie Penalty

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- The full Third Circuit refused Friday to rethink a panel decision reversing a court-ordered $448 million penalty the Federal Trade Commission won against AbbVie and Besins for allegedly delaying generic forms of the testosterone treatment AndroGel through sham litigation. The appellate court rejected separate rehearing bids from both the FTC and the drugmakers in a single paragraph order stating that no member of the original panel asked for rehearing. Out of the entire Third Circuit, only Judge Thomas L. Ambro would have granted the FTC's petition, according to the order. The two sides sought rehearing last month, taking issue with different...

