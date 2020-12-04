Panera Hit With Ill. Biometric Privacy Lawsuit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Panera LLC broke Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law when it required employees to scan their fingerprints without first getting written permission or providing required information, according to a putative class action filed in Illinois state court Thursday. Panera, which operates the brands Panera Bread and Au Bon Pain, hasn't complied with the requirements of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, according to the complaint. Former Au Bon Pain employee Michael Hilliard says in his complaint that he began working for the eatery in 2002 and was required to scan his fingerprint to clock in and out of work beginning in approximately...

