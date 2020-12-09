Zurich Sanctioned Again In Fluor Pollution Coverage Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- Insurer Zurich was hit with sanctions Wednesday in a suit over client Fluor's $300 million bill connected to lead smelter pollution in a small Missouri town, but the federal judge who imposed them refused Fluor's request to end the suit completely and set a trial date for 2021. During a marathon hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber said he wouldn't grant Fluor Corp.'s motion for a suit-ending "terminating sanction" over Zurich American Insurance Co.'s failures to find and turn over documents illuminating a period in 2010 when Fluor might have been able to settle numerous suits over poisonings and...

