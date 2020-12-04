Ex-Chicago Alderman Gets 1.5 Years For Atty Fee Tax Scheme

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- A former Chicago alderman and personal injury attorney was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday for helping another attorney dodge taxes on a cut they took from a $9.2 billion settlement between the state of Illinois and cigarette manufacturers. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. issued the sentence for what he called "a very unfortunate offense" in which former alderman Edward Vrdolyak, 82, helped fellow attorney and co-defendant Daniel Soso dodge his IRS obligations and lied to the government about his conduct. Vrdolyak was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution....

