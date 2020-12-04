Verizon Partially Escapes Call Center Workers' FLSA Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday allowed Verizon Communications Inc. to escape claims that it had failed to pay call center representatives overtime wages, saying the telecommunications giant was not liable for workers its subsidiaries employed. In a Friday opinion, U.S. District Judge Edward Smith said no reasonable juror could find that Verizon Communications, known as VCI, had control over hiring, firing, supervising, or maintaining personnel records and employment terms for employees at its subsidiaries, save a companywide code of conduct. VCI's summary judgment win allows it to sidestep a December 2018 class and collective action that also names two of...

