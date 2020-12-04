Mass. Top Court Hints Facebook Can Shield App Info From AG

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top appeals court suggested Friday that Facebook can shield from the state attorney general which apps on its platform may have compromised user data, saying attempts to access the information may run afoul of the attorney work product doctrine. The Supreme Judicial Court heard oral arguments in a bid by Attorney General Maura Healey to force the social media giant to reveal information requested by her office after it opened an investigation in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the now-defunct consulting firm inappropriately harvested up to 87 million users' personal data. Associate Justice Scott L. Kafker said...

