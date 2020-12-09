Insurer Can Recoup Deposits After Developer Misses Deadline

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 4:29 PM GMT) -- A European bond and construction insurer was handed an early win in its lawsuit against a property developer as it seeks to recover deposit money when a judge ruled that the real estate company had failed to comply with court instructions, awarding £412,000 ($550,000). Judge Neil Calver struck out the defense filed by Camco Estates Ltd. after it failed to comply with an order to turn over documents to the High Court by the end of November. The conditional order states that unless a participant complies with a procedural order by a particular date their statements of case are liable to...

