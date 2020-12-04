Nigeria Denied Early Win In $10B Award Enforcement Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- Nigeria has failed to secure an early exit from litigation filed in Washington, D.C., by an engineering firm to enforce a $10 billion arbitral award against the country, after a federal judge found Friday that Abuja waived its sovereign immunity when it agreed to arbitrate the dispute. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper concluded that Nigeria gave up its ability to claim sovereign immunity in the case by signing the New York Convention, an international treaty under which signatory nations agree to enforce international arbitration agreements and awards. The engineering firm, Process and Industrial Developments Ltd., won the award following a...

