Veto Of Pa. Virus Liability Bill Thwarts Tort Reform 'Grab Bag'

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's recent veto of a controversial bill aimed at shielding businesses from COVID-19 injury suits puts an end to a tort reform "grab bag" put forth by GOP lawmakers, according to attorneys, who added that the move won't have much practical effect on litigation. House Bill 1737 would have provided a legal safe harbor for health care facilities and a broad range of businesses for actual or alleged exposure to COVID-19 when good-faith efforts were taken to comply with public health guidelines. However, the Democratic governor said the bill went too far in shielding businesses from civil claims...

