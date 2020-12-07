Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Flex Drivers Say Amazon Tracks Private Facebook Groups

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- A group of drivers for the courier service Amazon Flex has sued Amazon in California federal court, accusing the retail behemoth in a proposed class action of wiretapping closed Facebook groups where they discussed working conditions and storing their communications.

In a federal suit, a proposed class of Amazon Flex drivers said Amazon violated California privacy laws by intercepting private Facebook posts and compiling information from them. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Led by Flex driver Drickey Jackson of San Diego, the proposed class said Friday that Amazon had violated California privacy laws by intercepting private Facebook posts and compiling information from the posts in...

