Flex Drivers Say Amazon Tracks Private Facebook Groups

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- A group of drivers for the courier service Amazon Flex has sued Amazon in California federal court, accusing the retail behemoth in a proposed class action of wiretapping closed Facebook groups where they discussed working conditions and storing their communications. In a federal suit, a proposed class of Amazon Flex drivers said Amazon violated California privacy laws by intercepting private Facebook posts and compiling information from them. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Led by Flex driver Drickey Jackson of San Diego, the proposed class said Friday that Amazon had violated California privacy laws by intercepting private Facebook posts and compiling information from the posts in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS