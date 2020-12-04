11th Circ. Revives FMLA Claim But Splits On Reasoning

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Friday unanimously revived part of a former employee's suit alleging real estate company Selig Enterprises Inc. violated her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Family and Medical Leave Act when it fired her, but the judges split on some of their reasoning. The three judges agreed with a Georgia district court that former executive leasing assistant Kendra Munoz failed to establish adequate claims that the Atlanta-based company violated her rights under the ADA and interfered with her FMLA rights. But they found that her claims about supervisors' comments questioning her need for leave because...

