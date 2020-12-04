Allstate, Wash. Drivers Ink $10M 'Diminished Value' Suit Deal

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday preliminarily approved a $10 million class action settlement from drivers accusing Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. of not covering all of the losses they incurred under its uninsured motorist policy. According to the suit, the company and its various entities in the state did not cover "diminished value" losses when a car was repaired after an accident with an uninsured motorist. The proposed settlement would cover an estimated 14,418 claims filed in Washington and pay an average estimate of $500 per vehicle, according to the unopposed settlement filed by plaintiff drivers Daniel Kogan and...

