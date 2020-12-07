Justices Tackle Sovereign Immunity Scope In Nazi Theft Cases

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared skeptical of Hungary's argument that a proposed class action over possessions it allegedly seized during the Holocaust should not proceed, suggesting that tossing the case would go against Congress' intent. Hoping to stop a proposed 2011 class action seeking restitution for property taken from Holocaust survivors, Hungary has argued that international comity, or deference to another sovereign's laws, should be a key consideration for the high court. But several justices countered Monday that guidance built into the 1976 Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act limits courts' discretion in considering sensitive cases involving a foreign sovereign. U.S. District...

