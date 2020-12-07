Contractor Can't Trim $3M LA Oil Spill Verdict, Judge Says

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- A contractor can't reduce the $3 million in damages it owes to the owner of a shipping terminal for an oil spill because there's no proof the money won't be divvied up with other deserving parties, a California federal judge said. U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. said Friday that CMAC Construction can't dodge paying for its half of the $6 million in cleanup costs for the Los Angeles oil spill because it hadn't proved that terminal owner Vopak North America Inc. wouldn't use that money to reimburse costs already taken on by its insurer, XL Catlin. CMAC had tried...

