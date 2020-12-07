Buyers Sour Over Cheddar Chips Flavoring Ingredients

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- A proposed class of chip buyers is suing the owners of the PopChips brand in New York federal court, alleging the labeling on the cheddar and sour cream variety of chips misleads consumers into thinking cheddar cheese and actual sour cream provide the flavors, despite containing little to none of those ingredients. In a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, named plaintiff John Salony told the court that when consumers see "cheddar & sour cream" on the label of VMG Partners LLC's PopChips, without qualifiers like "other natural flavors" or "artificial flavors," they believe the snacks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS