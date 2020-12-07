Justices Deny Review Of Grocers' Market Allocation Case

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider grocers' bid to upend a jury antitrust verdict in favor of the country's largest grocery wholesaler that the grocers said was based on an improper allocation of the market. As is customary, the justices offered no explanation for the decision to refuse certiorari sought by grocers who've spent years battling C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. Monday's rejection leaves intact a late April decision in which an Eighth Circuit panel upheld a jury verdict in favor of C&S, which was accused of hatching a deal with SuperValu to not compete in the New England...

