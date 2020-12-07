1st Circ. Wonders Why Uber Shouldn't Follow Boston Laws

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Monday pressed an attorney for Uber Technologies Inc. to explain why the ride-sharing giant should not have been subject to Boston's vehicle-for-hire ordinance even if public officials blessed the company's entrance into the market. The appeals court panel heard an appeal by local taxi companies seeking to upend a 2019 lower court ruling following a bench trial that found Uber did not violate state and local laws by operating before the passage of statewide legislation regulating the fledgling industry. The taxi companies appealed, saying Uber effectively running an unlicensed taxi of its own cost them tens of millions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS