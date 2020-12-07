Outback Steakhouse Landlord On Hook For Black Ice Injury

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Monday reversed a lower court's decision to grant a request from the landlord of an Outback Steakhouse location for indemnification from the restaurant in a now-settled underlying case brought by a patron who slipped and fell on black ice after exiting the restaurant, saying a jury may have found the landlord entirely at fault. In a per curiam opinion, Superior Court Judges Thomas W. Sumners Jr. and Stephanie Ann Mitterhoff reversed a trial court's decision to grant Hartz Mountain Industries' request for indemnification from Outback. It is "entirely plausible" that a jury may have found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS