NJ Delivery Co. Can Renew Arbitration Bid In Wage Spat

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge revived US Pack Logistics Inc.'s bid to force arbitration in a delivery driver's proposed wage and hour class action, finding that the state Supreme Court recently reinforced employers' arbitration agreements under Garden State law, even for transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler on Friday granted the delivery and logistics company's May request to vacate U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio's April 24 recommended order denying US Pack's renewed bid to compel arbitration in a long-running proposed class action from former driver Michael Easterday. Judge Kugler remanded the case back to the...

