Senate Dems Seek To Block Confirmation Of Trump FCC Pick

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- Two senators are urging their colleagues to vote against President Donald Trump's Federal Communications Commission nominee, who could be confirmed as early as Tuesday in a move they describe as rushed and politically motivated. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Monday both Democrats and Republicans should block Nathan Simington from filling a Republican seat at the agency as he is inexperienced and raises red flags about the FCC's continuing independence. "Nathan Simington is a deeply dangerous nominee to the FCC," Blumenthal said during a virtual event that also included advocacy organizations like Fight for the Future and...

