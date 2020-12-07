Duracell, Energizer Settle False Advertising Battle

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- Battery rivals Duracell and Energizer have reached a settlement to end a legal battle that saw each company accuse the other of violating federal false advertising law with claims about battery life. In notices filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, the two companies asked a judge to dismiss their dueling lawsuits — one filed over Duracell's boast of 'extra life,' the other over Energizer's claim to "50% longer" life. Details of the settlement, including alterations to advertisements or any monetary terms, were not disclosed. Attorneys for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. The agreement came a...

