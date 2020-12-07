Justices Want Gov't View On Comcast, Viamedia Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked for the government's view on a bid from Comcast as the company looks to escape a $160 million suit from Viamedia accusing the cable giant of monopolizing local advertising markets. The high court issued an order calling for input from acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall on a petition filed by Comcast in September. A split Seventh Circuit panel revived Viamedia's claims earlier this year after a district court had granted summary judgment in Comcast's favor. Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in consideration of the petition, Monday's order said. Advertising service...

