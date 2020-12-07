Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Backs Anthem, Express Scripts ERISA Victory

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 1:14 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit refused Monday to revive a proposed ERISA class action against Anthem Inc. and pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Inc., upholding a lower court's finding that they weren't saddled with a duty to look out for insurance policyholders' interests when setting drug prices.

A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos' 2018 holding that setting drug prices is a business decision exempt from extra scrutiny under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The lawsuit, filed in 2016, had asked the courts to decide whether the companies violated ERISA by allowing Express Scripts to charge Anthem insurance plans a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!