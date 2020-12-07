2nd Circ. Backs Anthem, Express Scripts ERISA Victory

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 1:14 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit refused Monday to revive a proposed ERISA class action against Anthem Inc. and pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Inc., upholding a lower court's finding that they weren't saddled with a duty to look out for insurance policyholders' interests when setting drug prices. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos' 2018 holding that setting drug prices is a business decision exempt from extra scrutiny under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The lawsuit, filed in 2016, had asked the courts to decide whether the companies violated ERISA by allowing Express Scripts to charge Anthem insurance plans a...

