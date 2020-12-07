Latham-Led Airbnb Eyes $3B IPO With Price Range Increase

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- Vacation rental giant Airbnb told regulators Monday it hopes to raise nearly $3 billion in its initial public offering guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP after elevating its offering's share price and decreasing the number of shares it plans to list. Airbnb Inc. told the U.S. and Securities Exchange Commission in its latest filing that it is increasing the price range for the nearly 51.6 million shares it plans to list to between $56 to $60 apiece, which would raise almost $3 billion at the midpoint share price and value the company at...

