Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Transfers Foreign 'Black Silicon' Patents To SiOnyx

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday ordered Hamamatsu to transfer its foreign patents for "black silicon" technology to Harvard University-backed SiOnyx LLC, overriding a Massachusetts federal judge's ruling that SiOnyx should only get ownership of disputed U.S. patents.

The same evidence U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said proved SiOnyx deserved sole ownership of the domestic patents proves that it should also get the foreign patents, and the court has the authority to make it do so, the Federal Circuit said in a precedential opinion. Judge Saylor had ordered the transfer in July 2019 because the technology was developed using SiOnyx's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!