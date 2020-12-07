Fed. Circ. Transfers Foreign 'Black Silicon' Patents To SiOnyx

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday ordered Hamamatsu to transfer its foreign patents for "black silicon" technology to Harvard University-backed SiOnyx LLC, overriding a Massachusetts federal judge's ruling that SiOnyx should only get ownership of disputed U.S. patents. The same evidence U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said proved SiOnyx deserved sole ownership of the domestic patents proves that it should also get the foreign patents, and the court has the authority to make it do so, the Federal Circuit said in a precedential opinion. Judge Saylor had ordered the transfer in July 2019 because the technology was developed using SiOnyx's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS