USC Wants Atty's Investigation-Meddling Claims Arbitrated

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- The University of Southern California told a California federal judge that an attorney suing the school is contractually bound to arbitrate a proposed class action, which alleges the university interferes with investigations of misconduct by its top employees. USC said Friday that because the anonymous attorney was unable to prove that the arbitration agreement signed as a condition of employment was invalid, the suit should be immediately dismissed or paused while awaiting the results of arbitration. "Instead of submitting the claims to arbitration pursuant to plaintiff's executed agreement to arbitrate claims, plaintiff has improperly filed a 314-paragraph complaint rife with patently...

