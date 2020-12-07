Forum Shopping Claim Can't Spark Transfer Of Med Mal Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court on Friday affirmed the denial of a venue transfer bid in a suit accusing health care providers of causing a diabetes patient's death, rejecting the providers' argument that the patient's family was forum shopping by filing the suit in plaintiff-friendly Cook County. In a published opinion, a three-judge Appellate Court panel unanimously upheld a Cook County judge's decision denying a motion to transfer to Lake County a suit accusing Dr. Vikas Patel, his employer, APP of Illinois ED PLLC, and Vista Medical Center East of negligently discharging Quavia Evans after a diagnosis of diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication...

