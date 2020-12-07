NY Judge Upholds Migrant Protection Protocol Removals

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday refused to allow a group of migrants removed from the U.S. under the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols back into the country, finding little legal basis for their interpretation of the policy. U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner picked apart arguments from the New York Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three adult asylum-seekers, their children, one disabled woman and their "next friends" residing in the Eastern District of New York. Dismissing the cohort's reading of language in the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Code of Federal Regulations and other laws they used to...

