Russian Developer Faces $4M Sochi Olympics Suit In UK

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 4:03 PM GMT) -- A developer who built venues for the Sochi Olympic games is being sued in London by a former business partner for $4 million after he fled Russia following a criminal investigation by the state. Leonid Khanukaev has lodged a lawsuit at the High Court against his former employer and partner, Magomed Bilalov, seeking millions of dollars in allegedly unpaid commissions for selling properties on the former sites of the 2014 Winter Olympics. Bilalov has been living in London for two years after disappearing in 2013, as Russian prosecutors said in the lead-up to the Games that they intended to investigate the misuse...

