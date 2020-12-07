Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Theranos CEO Claims Doc Privilege Via Boies Schiller

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The former CEO and founder of Theranos says she doesn't have to give up witness interviews and other documents relating to allegations that she and her partner sold blood-testing technology they knew didn't work, arguing Friday that the materials fall under her attorney-client relationship with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

Last month, federal prosecutors said the 13 documents should be turned over because they were created by Theranos' attorneys for the company and not for Elizabeth Holmes personally, but the former CEO said Friday the government has fundamentally misunderstood her privilege claims.

Holmes argued that as CEO of Theranos, she sought legal counsel on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!