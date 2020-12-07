Ex-Theranos CEO Claims Doc Privilege Via Boies Schiller

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The former CEO and founder of Theranos says she doesn't have to give up witness interviews and other documents relating to allegations that she and her partner sold blood-testing technology they knew didn't work, arguing Friday that the materials fall under her attorney-client relationship with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. Last month, federal prosecutors said the 13 documents should be turned over because they were created by Theranos' attorneys for the company and not for Elizabeth Holmes personally, but the former CEO said Friday the government has fundamentally misunderstood her privilege claims. Holmes argued that as CEO of Theranos, she sought legal counsel on...

