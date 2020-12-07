Uber Dodges Driver Misclassification, Wage Suit For Now

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has granted Uber's bid to dismiss a putative class action accusing it of misclassifying its Uber Eats drivers as independent contractors to short them on business expenses, wages and benefits, but counsel for the drivers told Law360 Monday they will amend their complaint. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton wrote in an opinion issued Monday that claims by Uber Eats driver Kent Hassell, who seeks to represent a class of California couriers working for the ride-hailing giant's food delivery arm, are "factually deficient." Judge Hamilton declined to make any conclusions regarding how California's recently passed business-backed Proposition...

