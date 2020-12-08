VirnetX Fights Apple Bid For Redo Of $503M Patent Verdict

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- VirnetX has urged a Texas federal judge to ignore Apple's request to either override a $502.8 million jury verdict or order a new trial in a network security patent case, saying the tech giant was using "recycled" arguments. In a court filing made public on Monday, VirnetX Inc. opposed Apple Inc.'s bid for a redo of an October jury finding that Apple should pay $502.8 million for infringing VirnetX's patents. VirnetX said that Apple is barred from making "recycled damages arguments" because of a final judgment against Apple in a separate patent lawsuit. "That Apple wishes the jury had reached a...

