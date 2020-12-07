Blue Diamond Gets Vanilla Milk Labeling Suit Tossed

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- Almond company Blue Diamond Growers won the dismissal of a labeling class action over its vanilla almond milk product on Monday after a New York federal judge found that the company did not mislead consumers with the product's vanilla flavor label. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said Blue Diamond never misrepresented the vanilla flavor label of its almond milk and the proposed class representatives themselves admitted that the product tastes like vanilla. The judge tossed the entire proposed class action and terminated the case. "The product makes one representation — that it is vanilla flavored — and plaintiffs do not allege...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS