Bid Protest Spotlight: Jurisdiction, Specificity, Fees And Costs

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- This month's bid protest spotlight examines three recent protest decisions from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. In MayaTech Corp., the GAO addressed its jurisdiction to hear bid protests of task orders valued at less than $10 million in limited circumstances.[1] In LAX Electronics Inc. dba Automatic Connector v. U.S., the Federal Circuit also addressed a jurisdictional question when it interpreted the meaning of the requirement that a bid protest must be "in connection with a procurement or proposed procurement" to invoke the Court of Federal Claims'...

