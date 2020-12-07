Zoox Investors Seek Stock Appraisal In $1.3B Amazon Deal

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- Two investors of Zoox, a designer of autonomous ride-hailing vehicles that can be called with a smartphone app, filed a lawsuit Monday asking the Delaware Chancery Court to determine the fair value of their shares in connection with the California-based startup's $1.3 billion sale to Amazon. Stockholders James Wei and Yanxin Zhang said they have followed proper procedure under Delaware law to have the court appraise the fair value of the 1,000 shares of Zoox stock that each holds. "Petitioners have not accepted any consideration from Zoox in connection with the merger for any of the appraisal shares and petitioners have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS