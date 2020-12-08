Improper Closing Nixes Ill. Hospital's Med Mal Trial Win

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court has ordered a new trial over a back surgery patient's claims against a hospital over a post-surgery injury, saying closing arguments were tainted by improper statements by the hospital's lawyer. Illinois' Second District appeals court ordered a new trial on the claims of plaintiff Michael Konewko against Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. over an injury that happened while Konewko was recovering from back surgery at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. Konewko said a nurse dropped him while helping him lower himself onto a commode. The appeals court said Monday that Advocate's lawyer made improper arguments to the effect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS