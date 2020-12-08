Real Estate Rumors: Gomez, Ogden Partners, Frankel

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- An entity managed by investor Alejandra Jaramillo Gomez has purchased multiple warehouses in Opa-locka, Florida, for $11 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for properties at 13700 and 13740 N.W. 19th Ave., which have 81,600 square feet of warehouse space, and the seller is the David Friedman Trust, according to the report. Ogden Partners plans to redevelop a Chicago Lincoln Park Christian Science church in Chicago into a mix of worship space and residential condos, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The firm plans to build a new 5,000-square-foot worship space as well as 26...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS