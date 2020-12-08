Apple Fights To Delay 4G Trial On Unwilling Licensee Claims

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 8:08 PM GMT) -- Apple urged a London judge Tuesday to delay a 2021 trial over its refusal to commit to future court-set licensing terms for use of PanOptis subsidiaries' 4G mobile technology, saying the dispute should be resolved along with the fees at a 2022 trial. High Court Judge Colin Birss made no ruling, saying at the end of the daylong hearing that he needed more information on a point argued by Apple. The tech giant said a conditional promise it made to the PanOptis units relating to one of the seven telecommunications patents at issue diminished the need for an earlier trial on...

