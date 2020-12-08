Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CRST Drivers Lose Class Cert. Bid In Sleeper Berth Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge declined to certify a proposed class of thousands of CRST Expedited Inc. truck drivers, saying the lead plaintiff didn't prove that his minimum wage allegations seeking pay for sleeper berth time were common issues among the workers.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi said Monday that the evidence upon which Christopher Dueker relied showed substantial differences in how individual drivers in the proposed class logged their work hours, meaning they failed the first requirement for class certification.

"Because common questions of fact and law do not predominate over questions affecting only individual drivers, Dueker's certification motion fails and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!