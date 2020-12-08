CRST Drivers Lose Class Cert. Bid In Sleeper Berth Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge declined to certify a proposed class of thousands of CRST Expedited Inc. truck drivers, saying the lead plaintiff didn't prove that his minimum wage allegations seeking pay for sleeper berth time were common issues among the workers. U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi said Monday that the evidence upon which Christopher Dueker relied showed substantial differences in how individual drivers in the proposed class logged their work hours, meaning they failed the first requirement for class certification. "Because common questions of fact and law do not predominate over questions affecting only individual drivers, Dueker's certification motion fails and...

