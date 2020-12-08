Lenovo Sues Nokia Over Enforceability Of Video Patents

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- Lenovo filed suit in California federal court on Monday seeking a declaration that Nokia can't enforce 19 patents on technology for decoding video files because Nokia allegedly failed to comply with requirements to disclose its rights to the patents before the technology was adopted by standard-setting organizations. According to the suit from China-based Lenovo's United States arm, Nokia Technologies Oy is asserting that Lenovo is required to take a license on the patents because the technology outlined in them is "essential" to practice the H.264 video compression standard. But Lenovo argues that Nokia violated its obligation to disclose to the International...

