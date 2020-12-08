Coach Says 'Morally Corrupt' USA Diving Must Face Rape Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A former Olympic diving coach has lodged a scathing critique of USA Diving's attempt to duck liability for her alleged assault by a fellow coach, accusing the national governing body of a "calculating" and "heartless" refusal to address sexual abuse. The anonymous former coach, known as Jane Doe 1, told an Indiana federal judge Monday that a jury should decide who's responsible for her alleged assault by fellow ex-diving coach Johel Ramirez Suarez at the Arcadia, Indiana-based national training center, RipFest, slamming USA Diving's summary judgment bid. "It takes a special kind of depravity to frame a lawsuit by a woman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS