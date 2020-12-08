Hiscox Says Location Tracking Co.'s Losses Aren't Covered

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Hiscox Insurance Co. has urged a California federal judge to toss a location tracking company's suit alleging it wrongfully refused to cover the company's losses when Verizon and Sprint stopped providing data to track truck drivers, arguing that the policy does not indemnify "illegal activities" of the vendors. Hiscox said Monday that the policyholder, Lockandlocate LLC, failed to allege that its revenue loss was caused by direct physical loss, as required by its business owner policy. The company demanded coverage for "loss of services" from the networks companies when the policy's "integration clause" expressly prevented insureds from trying to expand coverage...

