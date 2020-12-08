House Approves TPS, Refugee Protections For Hong Kongers

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed bipartisan legislation that would allow Hong Kongers involved in the region's pro-democracy protests to seek protection in the U.S. Introduced by Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and co-sponsored by 23 congress members, including six Republicans, the Hong Kong People's Freedom and Choice Act of 2020, H.R. 8428, passed the lower house Monday in a voice vote, an approval procedure reserved for measures with broad support. If enacted, the bill would create a five-year window for activists who challenged the passage in July of the Hong Kong National Security Law, which brought the special administrative region more...

