Oracle's Trump Ties Got DOL Bias Battle Dropped, Atty Says

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has decided not to stick with its $400 million pay bias case against tech giant Oracle because the company is led by an ally of President Donald Trump, according to a whistleblower attorney who represents a top agency litigator on the case. Katz Marshall & Banks LLP partner Alexis Ronickher said that "political influence" was behind the Labor Department's decision last week not to appeal its loss in a major pay discrimination dispute against Oracle, despite the "best efforts" of her client, Janet Herold. Herold, the DOL's regional solicitor based in Los Angeles who spearheaded the...

