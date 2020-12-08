Ex-NJ Doctor Can't Duck Sentence With Unproven Atty Claims

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday rejected a former doctor's bid to disturb his prison sentence on the grounds that his attorney botched his defense, finding that the former doctor did not back up his allegations against his attorney. A two-judge panel found that Kenneth Lewandowski did not show how his allegations against his attorney would have impacted the outcome of his case where he accepted a plea bargain, according to the opinion. Lewandowski was convicted of using another physician's forms to prescribe oxycodone while his medical license was suspended. In January 2016, Lewandowski pled guilty to one count...

